Alleged pimp and human trafficker arrested

Investigators with Laval Police Sex Crimes squad have arrested 27-year-old Curtis Bartlett for human trafficking and procuring.
In May 2022, police information showed that the suspect was active in sexual exploitation and drug trafficking in Laval , and that he allegedly controlled several women, escorts, some of whom were minors.
The suspect presented himself first as a wealthy and benevolent client to his victims offered them a prosperous future, supplying them with a large quantity of narcotics. Police say some victims had never used hard drugs before coming into contact with him.
The investigation also shows that although he was arrested for drug trafficking in May 2022, the suspect did not respect his release conditions and committed several breaches in this regard.
Bartlett faces charges of pimping, trafficking in persons under 18, advertising sexual services, obtaining sexual services and breach of conditions. He is currently detained and will appear in Quebec Court on Wednesday.
Anyone who has been a victim, or who has information about Curtis Bartlett, is invited to contact Laval Police in complete confidentiality via their Info Line 450 662 INFO (4636) or by dialing 911, and citing file LVL 211209 -070.
