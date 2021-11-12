A new trial has been ordered for previously convicted drug trafficker Soninder Dhingra as the Quebec Court of Appeal established that his right to be tried in English was violated in 2018. The 48-year-old Île-Bizard resident was found guilty of importing and trafficking large amounts of cocaine and crystal meth and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with eight years, nine months and 25 days left to serve on his sentence on June 6, 2018.
At his 2018 trial, Dhingra identified himself as an English-speaker, though his maternal language is Punjabi. Following his conviction, Dhingra claimed that his right to be tried in the official language of his choice was not respected because the judge and prosecutor spoke French for most of the trial, despite his request for the process to take place in his second language.
“It's surprising that, in this case, the Crown prosecutor assigned to the case insisted on using the French language throughout the trial, which was to be held in English," Justice Robert Mainville stated as Dhingra's conviction was overturned. At the time, the Crown acknowledged that a better part of the trial took place in French, but refused to grant a new trial on the basis that the accused used a translator throughout the entire trial.
The defence council questioned the issue at the time of the trial and while Judge Flavia K. Longo responded that the court could not guarantee the proper registration of the translation, the defence did agree to continue with proceedings.
Quebec's Court of Appeal criticized the trial judge and prosecutor for not adhering to the defendant's English language request. “The breaches of the appellant’s language rights at trial, taken as a whole, are serious and substantial," Judge Mainville said. "In light of the circumstances, no order other than a new trial can be envisaged as a remedy to these breaches."
Mainville added that he found it surprising that the Crown prosecutor assigned to the case insisted on using the French language throughout the trial, which was to be held in English and said that the barely audible transcripts are systemic in nature. "This Court should not and cannot condone this sorry state of affairs with respect to the administration of justice in this province,” Mainville said.
