The company operating Montreal's beleaguered sorting centres in Saint-Michel and Lachine has stayed out of the debate in recent weeks as several media outlets including The Suburban have reported on the issues plaguing the centres that sort Montreal's recyclables.
“Beyond the improvements that need to be made and that Ricova has been working on since the recovery of the sorting centers’ operations,” it is important to set the record straight says company president and CEO Dominic Colubriale, especially as some new reports are trying to draw links between the firm and criminal operations.
“This is totally false” says Colubriale. I have never dealt with criminals, and I will never do so.”
The article that appeared in La Presse this week raised questions about two contractors who collect and transport materials, and who are allegedly linked to a biker group sympathizing with the Hells Angels. Insinuations that the waste management industry is infiltrated by criminal organizations, “and that my company, my managers, my family, or I have a relationship with them, this directly affects our integrity and is totally false” says Colubriale. “My family business, a pioneer in the recycling of recyclable materials for more than 20 years, is not acting against the law, nor supports in any way, shape or form criminalized organizations or individuals.”
He says Ricova carries out all verifications allowed under current laws when signing contracts with brokers, and is investigating allegations, confirming “it will not do business with any persons or corporations related to organized crime.”
As reported in The Suburban, Montreal's opposition demanded that the Plante administration turn over monthly reports from Ricova for all of council to examine, and to assemble a plenary session with the city's environmental services to examine issues with contamination and problems in the city’s triage operations.
Moving forward, he says “After speaking with representatives of the city and the official opposition in the last few days, we look towards the future to help inform citizens about good recycling practices and continue to improve the performance of the two sorting centres in Montreal.” Similar to last year’s awareness campaign about batteries in recycling bins, Ricova will soon implement other initiatives to help citizens improve sorting centre employee safety and improve sorted materials.
Colubriale says Rivcova hopes to see materials sorted by Montreal sorting centres of sufficient quality to be sold in Quebec or in North America. “We have invested more than $3 million in new equipment, including five new optical sorters, which has had an immediate impact on the quality of the sorted materials, adding “significant progress” has included reductions in contamination of bales – the rate of mixed paper now close to 12%, lower than the average of all Quebec sorting centres.
