The federal government announced Tuesday that all air travellers coming to Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., will have to be tested for COVID at the Canadian airport where they land.
The move comes as Alberta and British Columbia, as well as Ontario and Quebec, have confirmed cases of the new Omicron COVID variant. There were seven cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
As well, Canada's travel ban for foreign nationals now includes Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt, as well as South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents coming from those countries have to be tested in a third country, will be tested at the airport and have to first quarantine in a government facility and then continue to quarantine where they choose.
Travellers coming from all countries except the U.S. will also have to be in quarantine following their airport PCR test until their results come in.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said there is a possibility the airport testing policy could eventually include the U.S., and even land borders could include testing.
On Tuesday afternoon, asked by CTV Power Play host Evan Solomon if Canadians should rethink their travel plans, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would not give a blanket recommendation, but said Canadians should be prudent and expect possible rule changes. He also said travellers awaiting a PCR test result from the airport could stay in a residence as long as they are isolated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.