The English Montreal, Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfrid Laurier and New Frontiers school boards announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools, adult centres and its head office will be closed Friday Dec. 23 due to expected bad weather.
The EMSB is also closing its adult centre and head office tomorrow.
"With that being said, Winter Break will be starting a day early," says the EMSB's social media posting. "We'd like to wish the entire EMSB family a happy and relaxing break! See you in 2023!"
The Lester B. Pearson Board posted that as well as its elementary and high schools, "adult education and vocational training day and evening classes are cancelled as are all daycare services. This full system shutdown means all LBPSB buildings, schools and centres, will be closed, including Head Office, and staff should not report to work."
Concordia University is also asking its students and staff to work from home if possible.
"While the Concordia Libraries will remain open there will be no in-person services," the university announced. "The shuttle bus will be operating, offices and research spaces will be accessible, and the IT service desk will be open. However, Birks Student Service Centre and all other in-person services will be remote – if you have an in-person appointment scheduled check with the offices responsible before coming to campus."
