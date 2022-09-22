All aboard! (Dogs too)

Beginning next month, Montrealers can bring their pooches on the metro.
Starting October 15, customers can bring leashed and muzzled dogs on board as part of a nine-month STM pilot project.
Customers who use guide and service dogs can still bring them on bus, metro and paratransit vehicles at all times, and all customers can use the entire network with a pet in a cage or other closed container designed for that purpose.
The STM will assess the results of the pilot project in a continuous manner to make an informed decision about the measure. “It is a big change for our teams and a first in the history of the Montréal metro,” said executive director of bus and metro operations Nathalie Clément. “We will do everything we can to create optimal conditions for this trial period.”
Generally, dog owners are pleased, but not everyone is thrilled. “The muzzle thing bothers me” says Ashley Jennings. “I’m a dog person, and muzzles are a useful tool. But to make them a blanket requirement for all dogs to ride the metro?” Jennings is also quite concerned “over the almost guaranteed misuse of muzzles from now on: PSA, the cloth ones look more friendly than the basket ones but they are only meant for short term use!!! Max 10 minutes, for things like vet visits or nail trims.”
Jennings says basket muzzles look more “aggressive” but are much for comfortable and allow for your dog to breathe, open its mouth, and accept treats whereas the cloth ones essentially hold the mouth shut. “I wouldn’t take my dog given these rules even though she would be perfectly behaved in a muzzle. I am just genuinely concerned for the misuse of them.”
Emily Paquette says use of the muzzle is for the mutual safety and comfort for everyone. “The fact of the matter is that there are people who are afraid of dogs that are not happy about this new law” says the Snowdon-based dog trainer and behaviour consultant. “It doesn’t matter if your dog doesn’t have teeth or has never bit anyone; how will some random stranger know that?”
If an irresponsible person brings their dog who truly has dog-directed and/or human-directed aggression but chooses not to muzzle their dog; it’s a disaster waiting to happen, she says. “The human perception of muzzles as being “torture” devices or “aggressive-looking” is simply that, a human perception. If you desensitize and train your dog properly to be comfortable wearing a muzzle then there should be no issues.”
Paquette herself will only be taking advantage of the new access for training her American Staffordshire Terrier, Ekko. “I won’t be going in the actual train car but I will most probably go into the metro and on the platform to train calm behaviour and get him used to a new busy environment.”
Montreal city council voted unanimously to allow leashed dogs on onto public transit last spring, following an SPCA petition with more than 17,000 signatures and a motion by the Ensemble Montréal opposition. “We truly believe that leashed dog access to the metro will make it easier for owners without cars to get to green spaces, dog parks and veterinary clinics” said Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela, who seconded the opposition motion. “We believe pets have the power to bring us together and create conversation. This pilot project is sure to put a smile on the face of metro riders.”
Leashed dogs are welcome on public transportation in many major cities, including Paris, London, Berlin, Barcelona and San Francisco, and is the case in cities such as Calgary and Toronto. The existing ban severely restricts access to large parks, but also to veterinary care, said the SPCA, and disproportionately affects low-income people and those who choose not to use a car.
You can travel with your dog Monday to Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m., and all day on weekends and holidays. Dogs will not be allowed during major events. Only one dog per customer is allowed, and you must keep a firm grip on their leash with no more than 49 inches of slack. You must also pick up and clean up any mess your dog makes and keep them off all seating.
