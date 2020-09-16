Aline Chretien, widely known as the most trusted advisor and wife of former Prime Minister, Jean Chretien, passed away on Saturday September 12th at her residence in Lac des Piles, near Shawinigan, surrounded by her family, only two days after celebrating her 63rd wedding anniversary.
“Aline was, is and always will be my rock of Gibraltar. She is my closest confidante, the counsellor I listen to the most, and of all the people in the world, she knows me best,” her husband wrote in a chapter of his book in which he sheds light on his wife’s influence on his political career.
Married in 1957, the couple had three children, France, Hubert and Michel Chretien.
Together the couple braved through two Liberal leadership races, eleven general elections, a by-election, and two referendum campaigns in Quebec.
Ms. Chretien self taught herself to speak English, Italian and Spanish over the years. At the age of 54, she learned how to play the piano and later performed on stage.
Known for her elegance, grace and fortitude, Aline Chretien always maintained a humble demeanor and was dearly loved and respected by all Canadians.
