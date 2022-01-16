Alberta-based group to launch legal action against Quebec vaxx tax

The Alberta-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced it will take legal action against Quebec's proposed "health contribution" to be levied on adults who refuse to be vaccinated.
The proposal is to be introduced by the CAQ government in the National Assembly in February, and it will be debated and voted upon.
The organization says that "despite having a double vaccination rate of 78.3 percent, Quebec has implemented some of the strictest lockdown measures in North America" and that the province is following countries like Greece, Austria and Italy in its plan to impose financial penalties.
"The proposed Quebec ‘health tax’ is an egregious violation of the Charter rights of Quebecers and an affront to equality which Canada was, in times past, known for," stated Justice Centre President John Carpay. "This is a blatant attack on a minority of society. Historically, persecution of a minority through taxation has paved the way for further and worse measures. We will fight this discriminatory and unscientific tax in court and defend the right to bodily autonomy of Quebecers and all Canadians. This injustice has no place in Canada."
The group says the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms "clearly states that every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination. And Canadian courts have repeatedly affirmed the Charter right to bodily autonomy.
“The announcement of a tax on those who decline the COVID injections, like the ‘vaccine passport,’ is discrimination and wrong," Carpay said. "Vaccines do not stop people from contracting or spreading COVID, so there is no medical or scientific justification for the financial persecution and discrimination against vaccine-free citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.