Airports say new tech will ease passenger check-in

Aéroports de Montréal, along with Pearson in Toronto and Calgary's airport, said new technology will be installed by information technology provider SITA early next year to ease passenger check-in.
Numerous passengers have experienced delays at Canadian airports this year, particularly at Pearson.
The three airport authorities are promising that passengers will have a "faster and easier [check-in] experience under a new arrangement that will adopt a common technology platform....The three airports have joined with SITA, a leading technology provider to the air transport industry, to modernize the passenger experience with SITA's flagship common-use check-in and gate system."
The new system will include more than "700 new-generation check-in kiosks and boarding technology [that] will ease the journey for the majority of all guests travelling to, from, and within Canada. The new touchpoints will make it easier to incorporate both contactless and biometric capabilities that will enable airports and airlines to evolve as processes modernize.
"The new touchpoints meet and exceed Canadian accessibility requirements and aviation security standards like text-to-speech hardware, navigational keypads, height controls designed for passengers using wheelchairs, tap and chip and pin payment technology for in-flight upgrades and biometric camera capability for future use. SITA will also provide operational teams at each airport to monitor for any potential bottlenecks in the terminals. This will improve operational performance, provide efficiencies, and streamline processes, ultimately resulting in a more effortless guest experience."
Aymeric Dussart, Vice President, Technology and Innovation - ADM Aéroports de Montréal, stated that "this announcement is the result of a unique collaboration among three major Canadian airports. This new platform will allow us to offer a harmonized digital airport experience for passengers and a unique technology integration approach for airlines operating in Canada. We are also delighted to collaborate once again with SITA, a long-standing partner with a significant presence in Montreal that has made our city its centre of excellence in innovation."
(0) comments
