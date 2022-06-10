Air travellers to U.S. don't have to show negative COVID tests starting June 12: report

Travellers travelling to the United States by plane will no longer have to present a negative COVID test before boarding as of June 12, according to a Biden administration official, The New York Times is reporting.
Travellers still have to show proof they are fully vaccinated. Canadians still have to use the ArriveCan app upon their return to Canada.
"That policy will expire Sunday at 12:01 a.m., the official said, after officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the widespread adoption of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 no longer make it a requirement," the story says. The CDC will still recommend people be tested.
The same official added that the decision will be re-evaluated in 90 days and that the testing requirement could be reinstated if there are concerns about another variant.
The testing requirement was put in effect in January 2021, at a time when few were vaccinated and infections were high. The report says travel industry representatives have been pressing the Biden administration to remove the requirement.
