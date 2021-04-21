Air Canada, whose head office is in St. Laurent, has announced it will be offering its clients refunds for all normally non-refundable fares for flights affected by COVID-19 since Feb. 1, 2020.
The refund is part of an agreement involving $5.9 billion in federal support.
Customers “can request a refund online at www.aircanada.com/refund until June 12, 2021. The policy also applies to Air Canada Vacations packages....Customers who booked through a travel agency must contact their agent directly.”
Air Canada has already provided, since March 2020, refunds of $1.2 billion to customers who purchased refundable tickets.
“Air Canada will be offering refunds to all eligible customers, whether they cancelled their ticket or if their flight was cancelled by the airline,” stated Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada. “Customers can now submit refund requests online or through their travel agent and we are committed to processing refunds as fast as possible/
“In addition, Air Canada has revised its booking policies for all future travel. Starting today, in cases where a customer’s flight is cancelled or rescheduled by more than three hours, we will now offer all customers the choice of receiving a refund, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus. This new policy will provide more certainty and flexibility, so customers can book their future travel with greater confidence and we look forward to welcoming you back on board.”
Also announced, “Air Canada customers will continue to have the option of accepting a fully transferrable Air Canada Travel Voucher (ACTV) with no expiry date or converting the value of their ticket to Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus. Customers who have already accepted an ACTV or Aeroplan points will have the option to exchange these for a refund to the original form of payment, including for the unused portion of any ACTV issued or in cases where a partial refund was provided.”
The airline also announced a new policy, effective April 13, “for all tickets purchased for future travel.
“For new tickets purchased on or after April 13, 2021, Air Canada will provide customers an option for a refund to the original form of payment in instances where Air Canada cancels their flight or reschedules the departure time by more than three hours, irrespective of the reason. Air Canada customers will also have the option of accepting an ACTV or Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus.
“For customers who make voluntary changes, normal fare rules will apply. Air Canada has also extended its existing goodwill policy so that customers can make a one-time change without a fee for all new or existing bookings made through May 31, 2021 for original travel until May 31, 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.