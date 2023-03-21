Air Canada joins CN in yielding to Bill 96

Air Canada has joined Canadian National in choosing to register with the Office québécois de la langue française and be subject to Quebec's language law Bill 96.
Just like CN, the decision by the federally chartered company came after months of negotiations with the OQLF.
In an exceptionally brief press release, the airline stated that "as Canada's largest air carrier, Air Canada is proud of its commitment to the French language in Quebec and across its global network. The additional step the airline is taking today reflects its aim to contribute to the protection, promotion and reach of the French language, while complying with the Official Languages Act that applies to the carrier."
As with CN, Quebec Language Minister Jean-François Roberge expressed his joy.
"On this International Day of La Francophonie, I am delighted to see Air Canada join the process of francization," he posted on Twitter. "I salute this gesture made by a major company with its head office in Montreal. All together for French!"
According to dentons.com, amongst other stipulations, under Bill 96, "every business offering goods and services to consumers will be obligated to respect their right to be informed and served in French," and "in addition, even when a business offers goods or services to non-consumers, namely to another business, it must do so in French.
"In practice, as a whole, these new requirements impose on businesses an overall obligation to inform and serve the public in French," the website adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.