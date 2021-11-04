Air Canada CEO apologizes, promises to improve his French

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau issued a clarification Thursday following a massive backlash in Quebec after Rousseau said it is a "testament to Montreal" that he hasn't had to learn and speak French after 14 years here.
Rousseau had delivered a speech in English Wednesday to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
"I want to clarify a statement I made during my exchange with the media yesterday," Rousseau stated. "As I indicated in my comments to the media, I would like to be able to speak French. I want to make it clear that in no way did I mean to show disrespect for Quebecers and francophones across the country.
"I apologize to those who were offended by my remarks. I pledge today to improve my French, an official language of Canada and the common language of Quebec, while tackling the serious commercial challenges facing Air Canada as we move from surviving the pandemic to rebuilding to normalcy. The fact that this iconic company is headquartered in Montreal is a source of pride for me and our entire executive team. I reiterate Air Canada's commitment to show respect for French and, as a leader, I will set the tone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.