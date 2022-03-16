Agreement, cash, for housing vulnerable clientele in Verdun

An initiative to create 15 new social housing units in Verdun for a specific clientele often overlooked in discussions of the city’s growing housing crisis reached an important milestone with the announcement that Maison Cross Roads will receive more than $5.2 million in financial support from the government of Canada through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
The city gave the organization a parking lot at the southwest corner of Hickson and Ross streets in Verdun, for the construction of a modular building comprising 15 permanent one-bedroom dwellings, community spaces and premises for support and accompaniment services to tenants. Tenants will be men and women of the age of 50 and over in the criminal justice system, the project facilitating their socio-community reintegration.
“It was important for us to help Maison Cross Roads expand its offer of essential services for a specific clientele” says executive committee vice-president Benoit Dorais. “By supporting this project, we are reaffirming our desire to develop neighborhoods where there is strong community support. This type of environment provides favorable conditions for the successful social reintegration of these men and women, in addition to improving their living conditions.”
Part of the Canada-Quebec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Creation Initiative, Quebec City will provide eligible households with a rent supplement, allowing them to pay only 25% of their income for housing. This additional assistance, which can reach nearly $1.7 million over 20 years, is 90% covered by the Société d'habitation du Québec and 10% by the city of Montreal and the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal.
Tenants selected for the project will have previously stayed in transitional apartments (for one to two years) operated by Maison Cross Roads, whose main mission is to offer socio-community reintegration programs and services to men and women in the criminal justice system.
