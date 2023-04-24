After the labor storm, the ice storm

Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery is again off limits to visitors.
After months of barred access and locked gates and dueling accusations of blame between the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal which operates the cemetery and Notre Dame Basilica, and the striking maintenance and office employee unions, now it was Mother Nature’s turn.
After granting barely a week of access, the cemetery says it was “devastated” by the April 5 storm. “Thousands of trees were broken by the ice storm and wind… and despite our work to repair the damages and clean the site, many of the cemetery's 33 kilometres of roads are still blocked by trees and branches that present a significant danger to visitors” says the Fabrique. “In addition, several branches broken by the ice, threaten to fall at any time, posing additional risks to visitors.”
“This situation truly saddens us. We have invited, via the conciliator, the union representing our operating employees to accept a truce in their strike to make the site safe and allow the deceased's families to return. Unfortunately, our proposal was declined by the union.”
As expected, Michael Mussachio is not amused. The Cote Saint-Luc resident has, like hundreds of other bereaved families, been waiting for months for access to visit the gravesite of his loved one, his daughter Vanessa who passed away suddenly in May 2021. “Notre Dame des Neiges Cemetery - designated a National Historic Site of Canada” he told The Suburban, “Today it looks like an abandoned field.”
The cemetery says it continues to welcome families by appointment for cremation and crypt burial services, but casket burials in the ground are postponed and they will announce the reopening as soon as the site is secure. On April 6 they announced that the cemetery “will remain closed for the next few days until the clean-up of the site is completed” to ensure the safe reception of the families of the deceased.”
