Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, the dean of city council, delivered his last Montreal council speech virtually this week before retiring after 39 years in politics.
"Politics is a very rough game," he said. "It's not just the stress, it's the fact there's no job security, and it's very hard on family life. The money isn't that great, being a municipal councillor in Montreal. And the people who serve, they really want to serve their fellow citizens.
"They're motivated to do good for society."
Rotrand wished "the best of luck" to the candidates running for the Nov. 7 election.
"Get your programs out, what you have to say and let the voters decide. The results aren't always what we want, but I wish everybody the best of luck."
The veteran councillor said he was happy to contribute for nearly 40 years.
"I could not have done what I have managed to do if it was not for my wife, Jacqueline Wall, I would not have managed to be a very good councillor — she carried the burden year in and year out. We're very proud. We have two wonderful children."
Rotrand said that he is now 70 years old, "and after 39 years, I'm tired, and I really want to do other things in life. There's a young generation that's ready to take over. I made the decision to leave four years ago, two days after the last election.
"But my good friend Dan Philip (of the Black Coalition of Quebec) called and said 'you can't say on the radio you're leaving. At least think about it, the Black community doesn't have any voices on city council and you're one. Please don't leave.' I said, 'I"ll think about it.'"
Rotrand also reiterated his support for Snowdon Ensemble Montréal candidate Sonny Moroz, saying he is confident Moroz will "contribute positively.
'If elected, [Moroz] will only be the third city councillor in Snowdon since 1957. That's a long time ago."
Rotrand said retiring "isn't dying.
"It's going on to other challenges, so I made my decision, that's what i want to do. But you will be hearing from me very, very shortly."
