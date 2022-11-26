The Vélorution Montréal activist group which favours non-car travel, along with others, staged a protest and sit-in with strollers at the corner of Lajoie and Bloomfield, to protest two instances of cars hitting children at that intersection.
"This is far from the first time that a child – be they on foot or in a stroller – is hurt or killed because of dangerous motorist behaviour in the streets of Montreal," the organization said in a statement
The area has numerous stop signs and speed bumps, and numerous mothers can be seen walking in that area with their children. A one-year-old in a stroller was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident Nov. 16 and was not seriously injured. A four-year-old boy was struck at that corner last March, and survived.
B'nai Brith Canada expressed its concern about the incident, as the latest incident involved an Orthodox Jewish family.
There were no arrests in the Nov. 16 incident as of Saturday.
