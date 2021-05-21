Activist and Grey Cup winner Holness announces mayoralty bid

Balarama Holness finally answered the questions so many municipal observers were waiting for.
The 37-year-old Grey Cup winner and McGill law school graduate stood at the steps of Montreal city hall on Thursday and announced he's running for Mayor. The former Alouette and borough mayor candidate in Montreal-North has founded a new party, Mouvement Montréal, and plans to field 103 candidates for the November elections.
Holness’ activism on the issues of diversity in municipal politics and racism in the city, gained much notoriety as he successfully campaigned to force the city of Montreal to hold consultations on systemic racism. Commonly seen as representative of a new generation in Montreal public life and activism, he makes no bones about embracing audacious ideas and not settling for the status quo in terms of organizing, political structure and business as usual.
Following his defeat as a Projet Montréal candidate in 2017, he slammed his former party for what he said was their use of him as a token visible minority to boost its diversity credibility during elections, yet failed to adequately support his campaign. He has repeatedly stated that diversity in public life is an absolute, and the city needs to meet the needs of Montreal, from culture and small business to economic stimulus and affordable housing.
Espousing the motto of “People before Politics,” he says low turnout in municipal elections shows that Montrealers are not impressed with the current or recent administrations and visions. “Montrealers expect a government that understands the struggles that small business owners, seniors, youth and Montrealers of all backgrounds have faced during the pandemic. They expect more from their politicians and I'm here to deliver results.”
He says his party will be rolling out names of candidates in several boroughs in short order.
