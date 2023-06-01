Access to provincial services in English requires 'good faith' attestation

As of June 1, those who want access to English content from websites under provincial jurisdiction, including boroughs, or to speak in English on Montreal's 311 line, have to attest in "good faith" they are eligible to do so. No actual proof is required.
For instance, the English part of the City of Montreal's website says "if you continue to browse this Web site in English, you acknowledge that you belong to one of the following groups that are designated as exceptions under the new legislation."
These include: People who only corresponded with the municipal administration in English prior to May 13, 2021; people who have been declared eligible for English language schooling; indigenous peoples (Inuit and members of the First Nations); immigrants (for the first six months after they arrive in Quebec); and physical persons who live outside Quebec."
We could not see where on the website to attest to our eligibility — the site seems to assume users are acting in good faith. The Montreal website adds that the city is, regarding Bill 96, "committed to preserving and promoting the French language. It will be undertaking progressive compliance with all directives set out in Bill 96 in all of its services to and communication with the public."
Regarding Montreal's 311 line, a caller who wants to speak in English with the city has to press "2" to attest in good faith that they are eligible to do so. The 311 English message says, "in accordance with the Charter of the French Language we will be pleased to provide service in English if you attest in good faith that you are covered by one of the ... exceptions."The SAQ's English website says "this content is intended for the public covered by the exceptions of the Charter of the French language and its regulations."
We attempted to access the English part of the general Quebec.ca website, but a message at 3:10 p.m. Thursday June said, "Website Under Maintenance. Québec.ca cannot be displayed for the moment. We are doing everything possible to restore the service as soon as possible. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding."
The attestation message, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, does not appear on the English portion of Hydro-Québec's website.
And the City of Côte St. Luc, which is officially bilingual, has its own, delightfully cheeky, message, on its city hall line.
"If you'd like service in English, press 2, and by the way, you don't have to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back 10 generations. And you don't have to pinky promise anything. This is the City of Côte St. Luc, and that's how we roll."
