John Abbott Computer Science faculty members were awarded a PIA 2022 project grant last month.
Meghrig Terzian, Mauricio Andres Buschinelli, Sandra Bultena, and Helen Katalifos received, in partnership with Concordia’s Ann-Louise Davidson, a $60,000 PIA 2022 grant for their project entitled “A Practical Introduction to AI Through Three Educational Kits.”
Their application described the project’s impact, as “the growth of AI is creating jobs and causing shifts in labor market… To help students meet market demands in terms of skills expectations, technology programs at CEGEPs must urgently integrate AI in their curriculum.”
“In this project, we are proposing to develop three educational kits that introduce AI to students. The kits will include teacher and student guides, solution manuals, will assume no prior knowledge of AI, and only require basic literacy in programming. Through the kit activities, students will gain experience that enables them to recognize the social impact and ethical issues associated with AI and facilitates their transition to the industry or higher education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.