This year The Suburban turned 60 and we wanted to celebrate with this special issue. We are proud of reaching such an important milestone. And we’ve reached it thriving not merely surviving. The hard copy press still matters. But we are also right in the heart of the digital world with one of the most user-friendly, interactive and informative websites you’ll find anywhere. And we bring you all the news, events and videos you cannot afford to miss. Because it all comes from and affects your own communities. Our stories are always about you. When others may forget, we remember.
We believe we have always provided the content and character for a public that wants to be informed and inspired. And it has always been the tradition of this paper to provide conscience. Nothing can ever replace people touching people.
In this special issue, you’ll enjoy the nostalgia and the reflections, and our hopes for the future of the communities we serve. It has been a work of joy to produce. And we hope in the weeks ahead you send us your own memories and desires for the future of what you’d like to see in your own lives and what you’d like to see The Suburban reflect. We need your moral and material input.
All of us here love what we do. For us it is a public trust. As much an avocation as a vocation. As you reflect on your own thoughts, remember what this paper championed through the years.
We began in the midst of the Quiet Revolution and the modernization of Quebec. We celebrated that. The beginning was quickly followed by the election of a Prime Minister who made it clear that, yes, we would be “masters in our own house” as the Quiet Revolution promised, but that our house was “all of Canada, not just one corner.” Through it all The Suburban reminded everyone of the importance of these matters. The importance of this country. The necessity of its unity.There was no “objectivity” on that.
Through the turbulent years of FLQ terror and the election of the PQ, we were not afraid to lionize the martyrs like Pierre Laporte, and call to account those who would make heroes of killers. And in the difficult weeks of military intervention, The Suburban stood unafraid in supporting the bold actions necessary to keep this country together and uphold order in the face of insurrection. And we continued to remind nationalist governments that the civility of this society would forever be judged by its treatment of minorities as René Levesque had himself warned but many of his successors ignored.
We celebrated the city and its great accomplishments too. Expo ‘67, the Olympics, the Metro. Place des Arts. You will enjoy those memories — from several personal perspectives — in this issue and reflect on the greatness we Montrealers are capable of when not hamstrung by the division and discord caused by the politics of the lowest common denominator.
When the fate of our country was threatened in two referenda, The Suburban’s voice was unwavering and influential. And when elements of our communities felt the need to start a party that demanded Equality, we did not hesitate to support the effort. Indeed to be a critical part of its creation.
Our commitments were not limited to our backyard. In the years of oppression in the Soviet Union and Ethiopia, we raised awareness and money for freedom and rescue flights for dissidents and oppressed minorities. We helped some 500 families get out of the Soviet Union. In an age of instant communication, we made the influence of this paper felt.
As the millennium turned and the tragedy of 9/11 struck, we made our readers understand that as much as we served our communities here, we were also part of a larger human family around the globe struggling against the threat of a new tyranny. Just as we championed dissidents and minorities abroad, we brooked no moral relativism.
We went further on the path of advocacy journalism. Our success is proof that it was the right decision. We may be the only Canadian paper to have placed first for community service in a North American competition.
But what does success mean? It is not defined simply by the fact that other media, including French media, now quote our news and views regularly. Although that is satisfying. It is not defined only by the fact that our circulation has risen by a third when so many other papers are shrinking. Although that too is critical.
Perhaps the most important measure of success is that the subjects of our stories — people like all of us – with our help and often with our intervention, overcame unfeeling authority; defeated those who took unfair advantage; obtained justice and eased their suffering. Not occasionally, but regularly. We made these cases and causes our hallmarks.
From freeing a man in an overseas jail, to getting life-saving medical treatment for a mother of five, to liberating seniors from unscrupulous curators to annulling enforcement of unjust regulation and taxation against the most vulnerable to fighting racism in our security authorities. To protecting our language rights by leading the successful fight against Bill 14 to defending an independent press in turning back the Payette Plan. And stopping a Quebec plan to cut critical care to our seniors.
And just as before, The Suburban has not forgotten the world outside our borders. As we have written since 9/11 we have strived to make our communities understand that they are part of a broader world. In that spirit, we sent a world-renowned war photojournalist to Afghanistan and published eight weeks of dispatches which included his being under fire and even ending up 100 km. ahead of Canadian forces in Kandahar.
Advocacy journalism is too often criticized for lacking balance. It does not. It is the use of our medium to not only report the facts but also to make the broad public understand that there is suffering that must be eased, injustice that has to be cured and wants that need to be met. And that the focus must be on all of you. Often, it is not about balancing interests. It is about challenging them. Particularly when the interests that oppress are grounded in state power crushing the lives of individuals. And yes, it sometimes means picking up a phone and speaking truth to power directly ourselves.
We have won scores of awards – regional, national and continental — for our work. But perhaps we are all proudest of being the first Canadian paper to win top honors for community service in the SNA North American awards. We were recognized for giving months of support to an effort that produced the first multi-artist benefit for multiple charities. Money was raised for frontline providers of aid to poor children, homeless adults and community kitchens. This is journalism to be proud of.
This is a newspaper worthy of your support. You know that there is one institution that will care and act effectively when you need help. When executive authority is too distant; legislative institutions too impotent and judicial access too costly, we have always been there. And with your help, we always will.
We will continue to steer this paper into bold engagement in community. We pledge to maintain the highest standards in details and style and continue to produce our world-class graphics and art demonstrating that the medium truly makes the message all that more powerful.
Above all, we will always “put the ‘U’ in community.” It is more than just a slogan for us. You are the reason for our being. Helping, informing and entertaining real people week in and week out.
