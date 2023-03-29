Many of you will be moved — as well you should be — by our story of Montreal civil servant Carl Moïse and the racism he faced in his fourteen years in the city bureaucracy. But some of you may be surprised by the Red Coalition’s Alain Babineau pre-emptively calling the upcoming city report on racism, “a smokescreen, a dog and pony show.” You may be tempted to say, “give it a chance.” But that’s where you may be wrong.
Nothing is more insidious and baseless than discrimination because of colour. Race hatred is just that. Hate. As much as there are many “smokescreen” excuses for prejudice, discrimination based on colour doesn’t even employ any veneers of disingenuous excuses. It is simply based on hate and feelings of white supremacy. Point final!
This is the point Babineau was making. That any attempt to not call it what it is, is a smokescreen meant to send a message that something — anything — is being done. It is not even entirely the City’s fault.
After a devastating story of some 30 cases of racial discrimination in the city’s bureaucracy came to light earlier this month, the Mayor acted quickly and asked all departments to prepare lists of any and all race-based complaints by March 21. No lists were made. The Mayor asked again to have them in before the end of the month. It’s as if the bureaucrats themselves have accepted race prejudice as normal not even bothering to record the incidents. As the city’s official opposition Ensemble Montreal characterized it so pointedly on Monday, whatever the city’s good intentions may be, due to lack of information from — and no urgency by — management bureaucrats, “..the City is flying blind.”
If anyone wants an example of systemic racism this is it. Systemic racism doesn’t have to have a smoking gun memo from someone in power ordering discrimination against citizens of colour. It’s not about direct orders. It’s about direct attitudes. Attitudes of prejudice fuelled by the prejudiced and divisive language we heard in the last election about immigrants and violence, immigrants and social disorder, and many more. Those who hate to hear those words from those in power and take them as a green light for their hatred.
The Montreal Commission to fight Racism and Discrimination has 3 employees. Diversity and Inclusion has 100. Hard to have inclusion when fighting racism takes a back seat. Babineau is quite right when he cautioned that our response to the second annual report of the Bureau of the Commissioner to Fight Racism and Systemic Discrimination (BRDS) in Montreal should be to “curb our enthusiasm.”
