An Ipsos poll commissioned by CanadaHelps, a platform for donating and fundraising online, says 26 percent of Canadians need help from charitable services to meet basic needs, up from 11 percent now, because of COVID and inflation.
Ipsos polled 1,001 Canadians adults between Jan. 28 and 31.
There are currently predictions of even higher prices, particularly for gas, linked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion and resulting sanctions from he West.
“With 74% of Canadians concerned about inflation and 25% planning to give less to charities in 2022, CanadaHelps renews its call for Canadians to give as charities face rising demand,” says a CanadaHelps statement.
More specifically, “with inflation reaching its highest level in 30 years, reaching 5.1% in January 2022, it is having a profound effect on Canadians.
“The vast majority (82%) of Canadians expect their financial situation to be negatively impacted in some way. A sizeable proportion (15%) of Canadians say they won’t be able to afford necessities such as groceries, medicine, and gas, and 29% would need to cut back on these essentials if the inflation rate continues to rise. A majority (52%) would need to reduce spending on non-essentials such as travel, entertainment, and eating out; while 33% would need to reduce the amount they save, and 15% would have to start using their savings to cover basic expenses. Around one in five (19%) would have to reduce debt repayments.”
Marina Glogovac, President and CEO of CanadaHelps, stated that “the charitable sector is at a critical inflection point as rising inflation rates and pandemic challenges collide. Inflation is straining the most vulnerable communities in Canada, which also drives further demand for charitable services. These findings reveal inflation concerns will likely impact charitable giving when it is needed most.”
