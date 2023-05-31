Senator Tony Loffreda says Quebec's Charter of the French language should not be included in Bill C-13, the modernization of the Official Languages Act which many Quebec anglophones view as jeopardizing their rights. "I would even argue that including the Quebec charter in the federal law is in some respects an endorsement of [Quebec's] Bill 96, and some experts agree," Loffreda told the Senate May 30.
In Parliament, only Mount Royal's Anthony Housefather voted against Bill C-13. The bill is now before the Senate. Loffreda told the Senate that "I want to make sure there’s no doubt in people’s minds. I’m very proud to be a Quebecer, proud to speak French, proud to live in a province where French is the common language of the people and the official language," he said. "I think protecting and promoting French in Quebec and across Canada is essential. The fact is, francophones are a minority in Canada, and we must do everything in our power to ensure the vitality of the French language."
But Loffreda said he wanted to, "defend another language minority in the country, the one we often forget, the anglophone minority in Quebec. Along with many in my community, I am concerned that the bill includes three references to the Charter [of the French Language]. I am also a little disheartened that the bill is almost silent on English rights in Quebec, which begs the question: Has the government given up on a fully bilingual country?"
Loffeda also pointed out that the Charter of the French Language was amended with the new language law Bill 96. "English‑speaking minorities in Quebec felt targeted, and in some ways personally attacked, when the provincial government introduced and adopted that bill which pre-emptively used the “notwithstanding” clause — section 33 — of our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Forty years ago, the late Morris Manning, a legal authority in Canada, was also uneasy about the inclusion of the 'notwithstanding' clause in our Charter. He said, 'If our freedom of conscience and religion can be taken away by a law which operates notwithstanding the Charter, if our rights to life and liberty can be taken not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice, what freedom do we have?'"
The Senator added that in his assessment, "the intention behind the pre-emptive use of the clause is to avoid any challenge by those who would argue that Bill 96 is discriminatory or contrary to the Charter of Rights. "As Mr. Housefather explained, this basically deprives Quebecers of their rights to go to court if their Charter rights are violated and to have the court order a remedy. In my humble opinion, if a government pre-emptively uses the clause, they know there is a potential for court challenges. I understand that section 33 is part of our Charter, and governments have the right to use the 'notwithstanding' clause, but I strongly believe using it should be as a last resort. Some of our colleagues in the other place agree. The Attorney General of Canada is not favourable to the pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause either."
Loffreda said that while the use of the notwithstanding clause by the Ontario government in a labour dispute was criticized, "for whatever reason, the Government of Quebec, using section 33 in Bill 96, did not attract the same level of criticism. Why? "As Russell Copeman, executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association and a former MNA, said before our Official Languages Committee last fall, 'I don’t think one succeeds in promoting and protecting a language — which one must do in Quebec — by reducing the rights and access to service of the linguistic minority community.' He goes on to explain that this is precisely what Bill 96 did. As he put it, 'that’s one of the reasons why many of us feel that the explicit reference to the Charter of the French Language, as amended by Bill 96, is inappropriate in Bill C-13.'
Loffeda says he believes it is wrong, "or, at the very least, rare and confusing, for a federal law to include a reference to a provincial law that uses the 'notwithstanding clause. I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t speak to the constitutionality of this inclusion. However, I am a legislator — like all of us here in this chamber — and I’m afraid the Liberal government may be establishing a troubling precedent and may be leading us down a slippery slope."
