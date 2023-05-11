Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather cast the only No vote in the House of Commons Thursday regarding the federal Bill C-13, an amendment of the Official Languages Act. Three hundred and eleven MPs voted in favour, including MPs who have expressed concerns about the bill like St. Laurent MP Emmanella Lambropoulos and St. Léonard—Saint-Michel MP Patricia Lattanzio.
"From the moment the bill was tabled, I voiced my opposition to references to Quebec’s Law 96 being mentioned in the Bill and I did everything possible to have these removed and to prevent other references being added," he told The Suburban. "My Liberal colleagues at [Official Languages] Committee supported me but opposition parties did not and unfortunately three references are currently in the Bill." The MP added that when he spoke at the committee, "I provided all the reasons that these references concern me legally and politically and I have heard the same concerns from the Quebec Community Groups Network and other organizations representing the English speaking minority in Quebec and from thousands of constituents.
"There are a number of good things in the Bill but I felt that someone needed to remind the House and Canadians that the fears of Quebec’s English-speaking community were not resolved and a unanimous vote in favour of the bill would have brushed aside those concerns"Housefather said he strongly supports protecting and promoting French across Canada, "and the bill does many things to improve this.
"But in my view this could have been done without referring to a Quebec bill that uses the notwithstanding clause pre-emptively and which is almost universally opposed by a minority community that the Official Languages Act is designed to protect. I promise that even when it is personally difficult for me, I will always stand up for what I believe in and for those who elected me." The May 11 vote regarded "concurrence at report stage of Bill C-13, An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts." Bill C-13 would have Quebec's language law apply to such federal businesses as banks, airports, Canada Post and others.
The text of the motion is that Bill C-13, "An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts, as amended, be concurred in at report stage with further amendments."
Housefather told a recent B'nai Brith Canada Zoom event that "in the end, I may well be left with a bill that I cannot possibly vote for, and some of my colleagues feel the same way. It’s a real problem for the future of our community that we have reached this point where our voices are not being heard.”
