A neighbourhood loses a friend

A smile, a nod, a friendly welcome and lending hand.
Not what most think when they pull on the door of their neighborhood store, but it happened for decades at Marché Ami, whenever you saw Giovanna Esposito Cassin at this NDG fixture in the Saint-Raymond neighborhood .
Giovanna wasn’t just the lady running the corner store; people confided in her, relied on her for support, as a friend, caregiver and sponsor, and she was always there, always. “True,” says her son Steve Cassin. “She ran that store exuberantly working 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, forever… She was the glue that held everything together,” he told The Suburban days after laying the 61-year-old to rest. “She was the face of the business and the reason people kept coming in.”
In the early hours of Monday January 24, Giovanna, known to all so many since she was a young woman helping her parents in the store, was felled by a severe stroke, stunning family, friends and a large swath of southeastern NDG.
Raised in Côte-des-Neiges, Giovanna married and moved to Laval from where the family commuted to the store founded in 1982 by her father, until they purchased and moved into the building where the store is now, 13 years ago. “She ran it like old school Italy; living where she worked and working crazy hours. And she had great respect for hardworking people.”
Nicknamed “fireball,” the small, dark-eyed, fiercely determined woman left no one unaffected, said longtime neighbor Albert Sevigny, who shopped at the store for decades. “She spotted a young woman pulling change from a plastic bag at the end of the month, the order heavy on pasta and oatmeal. Giovanna didn’t miss a beat and told her ‘Don't worry about it, come see me when you can,’ and she did that all the time. She looked you straight in the eye: direct, compassionate and honourable and made such a difference in the lives of the people of this neighborhood.”
A friend to residents of the nearby transition home, local cops, suppliers and her franchise associates, equipment technicians, customers, neighbors and passersby, she knew retail, and she knew people, sharp as a tack and remembering customers’ names, who smokes what, what bread they like, which cheese stick the kid wants.
Officially Marché Ami but known to locals as Marché Clifton, with a bus ride to two large grocery stores, it was important to offer a personal touch, familiar face and an offer and affordability that made her store a neighbourhood mainstay, a true dépanneur in every meaning of the word.
“I can’t wrap my mind around it, “says Cassin, recalling the wonderful support at the Montreal Neuro where an ICU nurse told him, “This type of death was the sweetest of all; she suffered no pain, but hardest for families because it was so sudden.”
The neighborhood hums with Giovanna lore, like about the young stranger who entered the store mid-breakdown, homeless and on the precipice of a fatal decision. “My mother had someone replace her, took him aside, listened to him and gave him groceries and money for shelter. She told him to come back every day. He did and got his life back.” The fellow walked in last week and demanded Steve accept the money he had tried, without success, to repay Giovanna for so long. “It stunned me but didn't surprise me because she recognized someone in need. She was just happy to see him OK.”
It was known that Giovanna had some rough years with her husband Raymond’s illness and death while dealing with her own health issues. He suffered from early onset dementia and she herself overcame leukemia, still managing to care for him and her own parents while running the business, which Steve and his brother will now operate. “We will need five people to replace her as an employee” he laughed, knowing the hole in the heart of Saint-Raymond will be felt throughout the neighbourhood.
The news hit hard down the block at Copie Réseau as it did all along Upper Lachine. Sonia Labranche and Nancy Williams told The Suburban that Giovanna “was the heart and soul of our little community,” remembered as kind and generous with her time, conversation, and banana bread, and greatly appreciated by all the stores, houses and businesses around here.
“The people around here needed her, and she needed them… She was the one person we could rely on to keep this corner of Upper Lachine fed with food and cheer.”
