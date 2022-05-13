“There are a lot of declarations and acknowledgements, says Darlington councillor Stéphanie Valenzuela during Asian Heritage Month, “and then there’s very little action.”
City agencies like the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) congratulate themselves as self-dubbed “Champions of Diversity” because of increasing diversity in their hires, but the board running the whole show? Not one of its 10 appointed board members is Asian, while only two are from black or other racialized groups.
That's the point, says the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRAAR), which is calling on Montreal to celebrate Asian Heritage Month beyond cultural festivals and enact an Appointment Equity Policy and appoint more people of Asian ancestry to city bodies.
There are some 140,000 Montrealers of Pacific or East and South East (ESE) Asian backgrounds (Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc.) making up 7.3% of the island population per 2016 Census data says CRAAR, which reviewed boards of 17 municipal and para-municipal agencies and structures, finding only four – less than 2% – of 203 individuals appointed by the city or Agglomeration Council having ESE Asian backgrounds.
Key bodies such as the STM, Montreal Municipal Housing Authority (OMHM), Public Service Commission and 32-member Office de consultation publique de Montréal, have zero Asian community representation. The Conseil Interculturel de Montréal and the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau have 1 ESE Asian member each, and the Conseil des Arts de Montreal has 2. Three are women.
Last March, the city released 12 commitments to “accelerate the transition to an administration without racism and discrimination,” focusing on employment equity and inclusive citizen participation, says CRAAR, but no clear mention of fair representation of racialized and Indigenous people in city appointments.
The ask is a small but important one: ensure equity and ensure Asian appointments to every city board and commission, achieving 5% representation by Asian Heritage Month 2023. “I don't think it's demanding too much” says Valenzuela, “just real consideration when there are appointments being made, look at candidates with all the credentials… We’re talking about adding four people.”
CRAAR wants the city to collect and release race-based data for all municipal appointments and employment, integrating Asian communities’ needs in anti-racism and employment equity policies. The city and Agglomeration Council need to recognize the contribution of Pacific Asian Montrealers says executive-director Fo Niemi “and ensure their fair access to all city decision-making and advisory positions.”
For a very long time Asian communities have been on the outside when it comes to decision-making in the city, says Valenzuela. “We are in a different phase of life now; we have two to three generations fully integrated into Montreal Québécois society and the professional fields as much as any other community, and we are still unrepresented when it comes to decision-making… It's disappointing and speaks volumes that a committee as basic as the Intercultural committee has only one person out of 15 representing Asian communities.”
She says administrations must extend a hand to those communities, encouraging them to participate. “Use this Asian Heritage Month where there's a bunch of events around the city. Start really doing outreach and get to know them, add members who can contribute immensely to the fabric of our para-municipal bodies.” Unfortunately, she says, “when it comes to the actual groundwork, they can't find anyone. There's no accountability, no follow-up.
They have to prove that it's more than just words.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.