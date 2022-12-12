For Herb Paperman, Paperman and Sons was not a business. It was a “service” as he once called it. That tradition of service was passed down as a torch of legacy from his grandfather Lazar to his father Abe to Herb and to Herb’s sons Joseph, Laurence and Ross. And how could it have been otherwise when one looks at this special family’s history.Many people have no idea how many funerals Herb ordered done without any cost. Indeed, it is also a little known fact that funerals for children bore no cost. His sons continued these cheseds. And now this commitment continues as Ross’ son Jarred and Laurence’s son Noah enter a life of service and community begun five generations ago.
One year after arriving in Montreal, Lazar Paperman became the head of a Chevra Kadisha — literally “friends of holiness” — the group of distinguished members of a synagogue that dealt with the final rites of passage. Some ten years later, in 1912, Lazar was held in such high esteem that he was asked to start a service for the entire Jewish community. And I use the word service, not business, because that is the way it was from the beginning. And that is the way it is unto this fifth generation. Herb and his family stayed true to “chesed shel emet” — the true righteous deed — which is what dealing with the final rites of passage is called in the Jewish tradition. The truest righteous deed because one can never be thanked for it from the recipient.
For Herb, death was not something apart from life. It was simply the next stage. This was not philosophy for Herb. He lived it to the point of giving talks to young people. He taught it to his sons and it is now reflected in his grandsons.
When I asked Jarred,32, and Noah,35 why they left successful lives to join the family at a time when young people seem to lead lives of personal self-gratification with no thought of anyone else, their selfless answers mirrored the best of the Paperman family tradition. Jarred said that, “Because so many young people have trouble dealing with grief and understanding that life and death are intertwined, I thought it important that I contribute the lessons my family have taught me and involve myself in working with people to help precisely with that.” Noah answered that, “ It’s important to help people through their fear at the saddest time and give them hope and teach that this is the time to commit to service and help for others.”
Jarred said he wants to start his own family here in Montreal and always wanted to continue the family legacy and did not find it hard to decide to come back and join the family firm. He said the decision was an “easy one” and he wants to build on what previous generations of his family have done. He considers it an “honour” to continue to serve the community here. For Noah he knew that after “doing his own thing, the time was right” to become part of the family responsibilities.
Few people of any age could have put it so eloquently. And again it reflected the chain of purpose instilled in the fourth generation. Joe and Ross were intimately involved in their father’s own almost pastoral work and projects in the community dealing with loss. Ross once put it so poignantly when he said to me,“Our purpose was instilled in us by him, and sometimes it was hard in projects we were all involved in to tell where he began and where we entered.” In our interview Joe said, “We try to make people see the hope in the life they have rather than just grieve the loss of the life that has passed.” The quality of character of Jarred and Noah assures that this same seamless engagement will be continued as they work with Joe and Ross.
The talents these young men bring will strengthen the Paperman traditions. Jarred did his undergrad McGill in business and earned a Masters in International Business at the renowned Ivey Business School. He’s lived in Toronto for the last five years and worked at several startups before launching and directing WeWork across eastern Canada. Noah got his BA in communication and diploma in public relations from Concordia and a fashion marketing degree from LaSalle College.He’s worked in graphic, web and media design as well as casting and designing communications and information systems. Fittingly, they work at adjoining desks in Herb’s old office and describe their relationship as “symbiotic” stressing how much they discuss not only the practical decisions they must make for families but also helping each other with their own emotions through each day of dealing with the emotions of those they serve.
Let me end with a personal story. A friend of mine who had moved to Toronto had to deal with the loss of a family member there. When she was telling me about the day of the funeral and the shiva that followed she said, “I wish the Papermans were here. They made all this more human.” That humanity is in good hands in yet another generation of this irreplaceable family.
