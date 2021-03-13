It started out as yet another ordinary coverage of another demo at a corner where I had covered three others in the past months. It was billed as “La Marche des Insoumis” the “March of the Rebellious.” Some 10,000 Montrealers turned out to demonstrate against the masking of young children in schools and against the continuation of the lockdown. Clearly at least half had other agendas, but it was a legal demonstration well advertised weeks in advance.
It had been called for 1pm on a sunny, but bitingly cold Saturday. I arrived early to go to my usual spot to film. It was a three foot high concrete bench at the southeast corner of Sherbrooke and McGill College. The bench was some 30 feet from where the marchers were gathering.
Police presence was heavy. And it included riot police in full gear. I decided to ask a police officer if it was alright to take my usual spot for filming as they surrounded every corner. He was very accommodating and escorted me to it. He raised no question of masks as he saw I had one in my hand in case I went closer to the marchers, and he saw my press pass on a lanyard around my neck.
I adjusted my iPhone extension, set the phone in the bracket and began to film and report. I had set the video in reverse to show viewers the gathering behind me. About a minute into my report two young officers came toward me from the southwest corner waving their hands that I should stop filming. I thought they might be objecting to my filming them so I started to explain that I was filming behind me and not at them.
One of them said - I’ll translate his words here into English - “No, it’s not the film it’s that you’re not wearing a mask and we’re giving you a ticket.” One of them put his hand on my arm and in a pulling motion had me come off the bench. I explained that I didn’t need to wear a mask because I was some 20-30 feet from the march with nobody around me and standing 3 feet in the air. Furthermore, I explained, I have chronic bronchitis and as such am exempted from wearing a mask. He answered, “Pas notre probleme!”
He kept his hand on my upper arm and he and his partner escorted me to the southwest corner where they were joined by a third officer. One of them was named Lamontagne. The three officers spent some ten minutes going through papers demonstrating how to write a ticket on this matter. I tried to remind them that their colleague had escorted me to the site I filmed from because it was far enough away from the marchers. None of the three deigned to answer. They finished writing the ticket, after asking me for photo id, brusquely handed me the ticket and my driver’s license and walked away. My press pass which had my photo on it was not enough identification for them by the way.
All this took place within four feet of a supervisor’s squad car. I went over to him and he rolled his window down. I asked if he saw and heard what had just happened. In a very world-weary fashion he said he had. I asked if he had seen his colleague escort me to my original corner without problem. He said he had. I asked if he saw what the two younger officers had just done. He said he had. I asked if he had heard my explanations and complaints. He said he had. Then I asked why didn’t he get out of his car since we were four feet away? His answer? “Don’t worry you can contest it in court or call SPVM Media relations.”
I went back to my original post and started filming and reporting. And what I noticed then was a concerted pattern of behaviour. Officers were going into the crowd - in groups of two, three and more - and taking out people by their arms just to give them tickets. The law does not allow for manhandling of people getting tickets. My colleague, Chelsey St-Pierre, who was covering the march from the eastern end then sent me photos of the same harassment happening there.
After our reports and videos were done I called a senior advisor to Mayor Plante. I was told that the police were warned not to be “stupid” during this march. The advisor certainly felt that the instructions were not followed and is making inquiries.I then called Constable Manuel Couture in charge of media relations for this march. He seemed genuinely taken aback by the events I described - mine and others - and I asked him who gave the orders to the police to act with such harassment and under what authority. He is making his inquiries.
Premier Legault has often called on police to use their “common sense” in applying guidelines. I have sent a suggestion to his office that perhaps it is time for him to make televised remarks and remind them of that again. There was no common sense today. There was no respect for law. It was a day of police thuggery. They wanted to flex their muscles. That is not good enough in a free society no matter the cause. Our civil rights cannot be sacrificed on the anvil of covid. Security authorities are getting too used to exercising power by dictate. That is a very dangerous thing.
