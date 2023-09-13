A Day in the Life of... a fitness trainer

Miles Krol has been a certified fitness coach since the age of 16. Most trainers operate under a certain discipline. Krol has been known to take that to the extreme. These days he’s focused on a new project that, combined with his work as a “catalyst for health transformation,” as he calls himself on LinkedIn, makes for a busy day.
Krol generally wakes up between 4 and 5 in the morning. But he has been known to set an alarm for 3 or even 2 a.m. But on those “normal” days, he doesn’t set an alarm. “My body knows the drill of getting up early. I can pretty much count on it.”
Breakfast can wait; Krol does Intermittent Fasting. He starts his day with two glasses of water before his first coffee, and sets to work checking messages and emails, in silence. “I find right in the morning I just want to be in pure silence with my own thoughts.” Maybe an hour later he’ll listen to classical music. Lyrics or pop music “will disrupt my mind,” he explains, “when I’m doing deeper thinking.” Classical music, he says, is more conducive to being focused on complex tasks.
Once those tasks are done, Krol heads out. For years he ran the MilesFit private training studio in NDG. But he’s changed his business model; he and his team of trainers roam, going where the clients are, at different facilities. He might leave his house as early as 5:45. These days, though, other projects might have him working at home until 8.
His days vary – he will switch things up to accommodate clients’ schedules – but he ends his work day consistently by 8 pm. A recent change, though, is that he doesn’t train clients on Fridays, and doesn’t work on weekends. That gives him time for other projects, and for a social life. “Going to the extreme of having no time has allowed me to connect to the idea of more homeostasis and balance in my life.”
Krol works out himself three to four times a week, lifting weights on most days, and making sure to do cardio every day: 30 minutes on a stationary bike while listening to a podcast. “That’s my meditation.” In between clients is when he eats, generally Intermittent Fasting during the week, although there are days when he might only eat one meal (there are proponents of what is called OMAD – one meal a day), plus a protein smoothie on workout days. Krol has also experimented with longer periods of fasting, including a two-week water fast consuming only water for 14 days.
With his side project, called 360 Business Transformation, he’s parlayed his skills as a fitness coach into business coaching. “Helping people gets me excited,” he says. By passing that on, he can helps others learn to help more people.
As long as the work is done, and he’s watched, listened, read, and written, Krol shuts down at 10 pm. “I’m not a night owl,” he says, “I’m an early bird.” He knows his body is going to wake him at dawn.
