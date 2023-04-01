A community reels from loss of friend and neighbour

The word spread like wildfire. From the stoops of NDG to chat rooms and social media platforms across Canada, Tanya Maria Eickhoff, the 51-year-old former nurse’s aide, avid gardener, and conservative and municipal activist, died at St. Mary’s hospital last Sunday after a short and courageous battle with aggressive stomach cancer.
After suffering weeks of intense pain Eikhoff went to hospital on March 17 and received a stage four diagnosis, immediately beginning chemotherapy in the hopes she could live another two years. “She faced the oncoming fight determined to give it her all” wrote her husband Derek. “She was less scared of the cancer than she was scared of leaving her family alone in this world.”
Her treatment began last Wednesday morning, but by Friday she lost consciousness. Tanya passed at 3 p.m. at St. Mary's hospital Sunday, surrounded by friends and family, 10 days after diagnosis.
Known far and wide for a colossal generosity of spirit and putting action to her principles, Tanya had a wicked sense of humor, a love of neighbors and community, and was described by one friend as “a rare breed, a woman of empathy and powerful conviction often swimming in politically incorrect waters, garnering her incredible respect from friends and adversaries alike.”
With an infectious smile, she lent energy and spirit to every encounter, a friend who visited her hours before she passed recalling she still retained that aura of love and defiance.
Matthew Kaminski, a friend and former federal candidate in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, says Eickhoff was “very inspiring and fearless in her principles,” recalling how she helped him understand and navigate the machinations and structures of Canadian federal politics. “I never would have gone where I did and where I'm going, without her” he says, adding that on a personal level, it's easy, what was most impressive about her was “her work ethic and dedication to family.”
NDG community organizer Sharon Sweeney met Tanya years ago when she was working on a garden project in her laneway. “Sitting on her stoop and catching up with her when I picked up my cuttings now in hindsight was a real gift” says Sweeney. “I was truly touched by her genuine interest in learning about social housing and coops when she was supporting Roy Eappan's candidacy for MNA.”
Tanya Maria Eickhoff leaves a legacy of neighbourly camaraderie, friendship, giving whatever was needed when needed, and fighting the good fight whenever warranted. From those who crossed her path on Sherbrooke as she ran errands, or from hot public policy debates online and in person, all mourn this loss to the community, to the neighborhood, and above all to her loving family, her husband and young daughter Imogen.
“I get teary eyed everyday when I think of her nice and gentle way of speaking and resolving conflict” said Sweeney. “She was a true pillar of the neighbourhood and gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. And TIME. She was giving of her time and I am so grateful for that.”
During her brief hospital stay her kindness left an imprint on the staff. “Even in her worst hour Tanya could not stop being her best self” recalled Derek. “Tanya was a loving wife, a dutiful daughter, and a devoted mother” says Derek. “A bright star has gone out.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up by her friends in the Marcil-Oxford Green Alley committee, to assist her family in the aftermath of this tragedy. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-tanya-eickhoff
Reporter’s note*
I recall a particular moment with Tanya years ago at a political leaders’ debate. She was in the lobby before the heavily attended event chatting with a particularly antagonistic fellow. A small group in the large crowd broke off and moved closer to enjoy the exchange; it was clear among the hordes of partisans, staffers, hangers-on, media teams, and the population-at-large gathered for the event, at that moment she was the most interesting person in the building. I laughed hard at the spectacle, she grinned and said “c’mon Mr. Reporter I’ll buy you a drink!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.