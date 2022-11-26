Fire department twitter banner

A 93-year-old woman was found dead by SPVM officers after an apartment fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The fire occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Friday on Gouin Boulevard West. According to the Montreal fire apartment, the damage was limited to her apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished after the tennants were evacuated. The woman was brought to the hospital in critical condition and died soon after. Police state that the cause of the fire appeared accidental and that no other residents of the building were harmed.

