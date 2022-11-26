A 93-year-old woman was found dead by SPVM officers after an apartment fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The fire occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Friday on Gouin Boulevard West. According to the Montreal fire apartment, the damage was limited to her apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished after the tennants were evacuated. The woman was brought to the hospital in critical condition and died soon after. Police state that the cause of the fire appeared accidental and that no other residents of the building were harmed.
93-year-old woman killed in Pierrefonds-Roxboro fire
- By Sam Maislin The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
Online Poll
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.