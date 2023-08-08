84-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in TMR

An 85-year-old woman died in hospital Tuesday, a day after being struck by a municipal vehicle as she crossed an intersection in TMR with her husband, who remains in critical condition.
The two elderly pedestrians were hit by a town tow truck Monday around 11:20 a.m., as they crossed at Clyde and Dresden, where the town says pedestrian lights have been in place since 2022.
According to Montreal Police, the elderly couple was struck when the truck traveling north on Clyde turned left onto Dresden en route to assist another municipal vehicle that had broken down.
“We are devastated and saddened by the terrible accident that occurred shortly before noon,” TMR spokesman Alain Côté said in a statement, reporting that the tow truck driver and another employee who witnessed the accident, were being treated for nervous shock.
On the town’s Facebook page, apart from the thoughts and prayers messages, many residents slammed what they call inadequate safety measures. One resident who lives close to the site said accidents are frequent there, and the speed limit is never respected as road design invites speeding.
Another noted that the intersections at Clyde and Rockland have poorly timed crosswalk lights. “The crosswalk light goes on almost at the same time as the advance green flashing light stops flashing. Vehicles are constantly speeding up to make the turn.”
The collision occurred about 100 metres from the town’s public works yard.
