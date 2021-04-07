In light of the deaths of eight women in eight weeks — with one death every week — Montrealers turned out in two demonstrations against domestic violence and in memory of the seventh victim Rebekah Love Harry.
A movement to denounce conjugal violence organized by actress and author Ingrid Falaise along with several organizations for victims of conjugal violence led thousands of demonstrators throughout the province to march and to speak out in their local communities last Friday.
In Montreal, thousands marched from Lafontaine Park to Jeanne Mance Park, stopping along the way to give way to speakers to say a few words to the general public and to encourage the marchers.
Many demonstrators sported white ribbons symbolizing the support of women. Others had signs with slogans such as “We won’t be silenced”, “SHE matters!” and “Invest in woman’s shelters, now!”.There was a heavy police presence securing a solid parameter around the demonstration.
Conjugal violence has been the cause of eight deaths in eight weeks. “Enough is enough!” demonstrators chanted. “Not one more.”
The organizers called on the provincial government to act immediately. “We need to strengthen the safety net around victims of conjugal violence. Listening attentively, we look forward to the echo of our voices today.” Ingrid Falaise said.
On Saturday, Some 1,500 people marched from Cabot Square to Dorchester Square down St. Catherine St. in downtown Montreal in memory of Rebekah Love Harry and against domestic violence. The 29-year old mother of one died in hospital last week after succumbing to injuries sustained in an alleged attack from her partner.She was the 7th woman in 7 weeks to have died from an incident of domestic violence.
Since Rebekah’s death there has been an eighth in as many weeks. The marchers were led by Rebekah’s family. Loudspeakers broadcast the words “Remember Rebekah Love Harry! Say her name!” Both marches heard demands for more resources from the government to handle the dramatic rise in the number of domestic violence cases.
It is estimated by government and women’s shelter sources that incidents of domestic abuse have risen some 50% due to the lockdown and isolation measures imposed during the pandemic. Attorney Brigitte Garceau, President of the West Island Women’s Shelter which is the largest such facility in the Montreal area, told The Suburban that in a normal year 6,000 crisis calls are received. Since the containment measures began the calls have risen to over 10,000.
