$8 million for Falaise park

Montreal’s executive committee has authorized $8 million to start work on the Falaise Saint-Jacques nature park.
The announcement comes four years after the city launched an official consultation on the long-awaited project to develop the west end’s unique eco-territory south of Saint-Jacques and offer access to the population of nearly 60 hectares of natural environments as well as an active mobility link.
The future urban park will stretch from the Turcot Interchange to Montreal West/Lachine and straddle CDN-NDG and Sud-Ouest boroughs.
The $8 million will finance acquisition of buildings and begin development work on the park while advancing further planning and completion of the project phases, and includes archaeological, geotechnical and environmental work; development of cycling, walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails; small parking lots, picnic areas and open playgrounds; off-road bicycle trails, a reception chalet and diversified water environments.
Ultimately, the development will increase protected urban natural environments while providing infrastructure that promotes efficient, safe and secure travel on both sides of the Falaise by facilitating accessibility to the Lachine Canal bike path.
The approval of the cash is a great step towards giving borough citizens, particularly NDG residents, a major green space close to them says Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. “I am thrilled about this announcement" she told The Suburban. "For years, local residents have been calling for the development of a park at la Falaise. It is in their backyard, and they want to safely use this exceptional green space. The approval of this loan shows that we are serious about making this park a reality.”
Executive committee vice-chair Caroline Bourgeois called the announcement a “long-awaited kick-off” to realize a vision to transform a “very unique space” with little public access into a large green space accessible to all in a sector with few such opportunities, adding, “we are very enthusiastic to do it.”
The city also concluded a $1.75 million deal this week to acquire a gas station on Saint-Jacques to undertake work on the Falaise to create a safer and more visible entrance to the park while protecting the local vegetation and wildlife, says the borough. For years, bird watchers, hikers, skiers, and all sorts of nature lovers and locals have been using gaps in the fencing behind and between local businesses to access the cliff.
The project is included in the 2022-2031 ten-year capital works program adopted by the Agglomeration Council, and whose vision includes urban redevelopment around the new park.
The loan by-law authorizing financing needs to be adopted by council and the agglomeration next month, followed by approval by Quebec's municipal affairs ministry.
