Seventy-three percent of Quebecers and nearly two-thirds of Canadians, 64 percent, support the adoption of a mixed health care system as exists in France and Sweden, says an Ipsos poll conducted for the Montreal Economic Institute think tank.
"If Canadians still worry about the excesses of the American system, they are ready to experiment with mixed models like those of France and Sweden," says Emmanuelle B. Faubert, economist at the MEI. "In the Quebec context, this shows that there is a clear mandate for the CAQ's independent mini-hospitals project."
The MEI pointed out that France and Sweden "have independently operated clinics and hospitals, where treatment is covered by the governmental insurance plan. In Quebec, the Coalition Avenir Québec campaigned on the construction of mini-hospitals under the direction of independent operators as a way of reducing emergency room wait times."
Renaud Brossard, Senior Director of Communications, said in a e-mail to The Suburban some of the other conclusions are not surprising, such as "increasing dissatisfaction" with the health care system. More specifically, 50 percent are satisfied or very satisfied with their province's health care system, and 49 percent are somewhat or very dissatisfied.
The MEI statement adds that "nor does the population feel the effects of the massive funds injected in recent years, with seven in 10 respondents indicating that they saw no effect (38%) or saw a negative effect (33%) on the health care system." The poll also 21 percent feel the health care system improved as a result of the funding.
Faubert said that "Canadians understand that our health care system problems will not be resolved just by throwing a few more billion dollars at them. It's clear that Quebec, and all of Canada, is ready for real health care reform, notably by calling upon independent operators, as long as access remains universal."
Other poll results:
• "Half of Canadians (52%) would allow increased access to private healthcare services, a six-point decrease since 2021. A third disagree – an increase of five points from 2021."
• "Eight in ten Canadians (81%) are unaware of the French or Swedish healthcare models."
• "More than three-quarters of Canadians (77%) think their provincial healthcare system is too bureaucratic – a six-point increase" from last year.
• "A majority of Canadians (57%) believe that the rate of spending increase in healthcare is unsustainable."
• "Six in 10 Canadians (60%) believe that the healthcare system should be more decentralized to enable hospitals to be more autonomous."
A sample of 1,174 Canadians aged 18 years and over were polled between Oct. 22 and 25, 2022.
