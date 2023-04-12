Six in 10 Canadians as a whole are in favour of increased access to private healthcare, and seven in 10 Quebecers favour that and the Legault government's proposed mini-hospitals project, says a new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Montreal Economic Institute think tank.
As well, six in 10 Canadians want a decentralization of the healthcare system, as do seven in 10 Quebecers.
The poll was conducted among 1,164 Canadians aged 18 years and over, between March 17 and 20.
“For decades now, our monopolistic government-run health care model has only given us access to endless wait lists,” says Emmanuelle B. Faubert, economist at the MEI. “We shouldn’t be surprised if Canadians, seeing what is possible elsewhere in the world, come to support mixed, entrepreneurial health care models.”
More specifically, the poll says 52 percent of respondents are "in favour of increased access to health care provided by independent entrepreneurs, versus 31 percent who are opposed. In Quebec, this support climbs to 63 percent versus 23 percent."
The MEI points out that Quebec, Ontario, and Saskatchewan have "projects in the works involving facilities owned by independent entrepreneurs, but accessible to all through governmental health insurance, in order to improve access to care," including the Legault government's proposed Quebec mini-hospitals that would be run by entrepreneurs but accessible to all with a Medicare card.
“The Legault government’s mini-hospitals project seems to be popular,” Faubert added. “Quebecers are much more concerned about access to care than about the administrative structure of care facilities—and rightly so.”
She said the public "understands that they are better served when decisions are made closer to them, and not in the provincial capitals. In this context, centralizing projects like Quebec’s Bill 15 [which would create the body Santé Québec] should be reconsidered.”
