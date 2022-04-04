$61 million announced for caregivers

Groups working with caregivers of Quebec seniors will receive $61 million in support over the next three years from a non-profit organization funded by the Quebec government.
The funds from L'Appui pour les proches aidants will support 266 projects from 2022 to 2025 to improve the quality of life of caregivers, representing some 1.5 million hours of service.
Thanks to the projects by 199 selected organizations, informal caregivers will be able to benefit from psychosocial support, training and respite services, which gets 56% of the funds, or just over $34 million.
Respite services meet a need of informal caregivers and if offered on a regular basis in addition to other services can help keep the person being cared for at home. This contributes helps improves the quality of life of caregivers and prevents them from exhausting themselves or putting their health at risk. The services respond to issues identified in Quebec’s national caregiver policy, and dovetails with the health care reform plan announced last week.
The organizations funded include caregiver associations, Alzheimer Societies, social economy enterprises, community organizations for seniors and volunteer action centers. In Montreal, 20 groups will share $13.8 million for 26 projects, with 9 projects by six groups in Laval receiving just under $3 million.
L'Appui pour les proches aidants is more than just a funder for development of services for caregivers says Christine Vilcocq, director of regional deployment. “In all regions of Quebec, it listens to the needs and organizations offering services and is an agent of mobilization and consultation. It plays a strategic role in guiding and supporting a service offer adapted to the needs of regional and local communities and participates in improving the quality of the services provided by offering agency workers a continuing education program.”
Following the expansion of its mission in November 2021, the 13-year-old L’appui announced two additional calls for projects targeting all caregivers, regardless of age and condition of person cared for. A call for projects supporting digital transformation of organizations that work with caregivers has already been launched and another call for projects will be launched later in the year for organizations offering services to caregivers of children or adults (non-seniors).
L'Appui also offers a professional service, Info-aidant, which provides listening, information and referrals to caregivers and professionals. It is confidential and free of charge.
For more information visit https://www.lappui.org/en/
