Unions representing almost 51,000 health care workers have new collective agreements.
The Syndicat québécois des employées et employés de service (SQEES-FTQ) has signed the collective agreement in force from April 1 2020 to March 31 2023. “After 19 months without a collective agreement, our members are eager to benefit from the benefits that have been negotiated by our teams” said Jennifer Genest, vice-president of member services and spokesperson for sectoral negotiations for the union, which represents 25,000 members across Quebec, and is the largest union in the sector of private seniors' residences. “We can think of the salary increases of 2% per year, but also of the various bonuses and increase in salaries for patient attendants and auxiliaries.”
It is important to recognize the contribution of all personnel in the health and social services network, as shown by the increases of 6% for all, said secretary-general Lucie Thériault, “but the lowest-paid job titles need special attention to promote attraction and retention.” That was a big win for the union, which was able to secure improvements in the salary structure for the lowest employees, in addition to the salary increases.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) also signed a collective agreement Thursday for nearly 26,000 of its members in the network, covering the same three-year period. Salary increases will be 2% per year with improvements to working conditions to attract and retain personnel.
Representing more than 26,000 employees, the CUPE says the Quebec government is beginning to understand that with the repercussions of the pandemic, it had no choice but to seriously correct effects of years of cuts and mergers. “We already have our eyes on the process of the next negotiation. To really get the system back on track, the government will need to find several other fundamental and lasting solutions,” explained CUPE advisor Karine Cabana, adding it will “have to resist the temptation to scatter resources in spectacular, improvised and costly announcements.”
