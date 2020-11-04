The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is urging action from governments in light of recent statistics indicating “small businesses across Canada reporting they have seen a further drop in sales as a result of fears of a second wave of COVID-19,” especially in cities subject to new restrictions.
Key among their recommendations are a call to provincial governments to “share all evidence from provincial health authorities that have led to decisions related to additional business closures.”
In Quebec, “red alert” restrictions, including only allowing take-out at restaurants and eateries, and closing movie theatres, museums and other venues, have been extended to at least Nov. 23.
In general, “an alarming 71 per cent of small business owners say that governments need to do a better job at reporting COVID-19 related health statistics in order to support consumer confidence,” stated CFIB president Dan Kelly. “A growing number of small firms are feeling punished by provincial governments despite taking major steps to protect the health and well-being of their customers and employees. This needs to change.”
Kelly added that, in general, “small businesses still haven’t recovered from the first wave of COVID-19 lockdown measures. In fact, 37 per cent of all businesses across Canada report they are actually losing money every day they are open. The new round of restrictions in several regions are already proving to be devastating to them, especially as new supports from government remain in the development stage.”
For Montreal, according to the CFIB survey, 57 percent of businesses “have seen a further drop in sales as a result/fear of the ‘second wave;’ and 45 per cent of businesses are “losing money right now for every day they are open.”
In comparison, the numbers for each of the two categories in terms of other major cities under restrictions are 70 and 50 percent for Toronto, 70 and 54 percent for Winnipeg, 61 and 46 percent for Quebec City, 59 and 48 percent for Ottawa, 68 and 55 percent for Peel, and 55 and 44 percent for Gatineau. The numbers for Canada as a whole are 51 and 37 percent.
The CFIB is urging governments to:
• “Provide a top-up to 90 per cent for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) for firms subject to additional COVID-19 related closures as is planned for the rent subsidy.”
• “Immediately deliver on promised expansion of the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan program by $20,000 with an extra $10,000 forgivable portion.”
• “Immediately deliver on the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), ensuring all firms subject to additional COVID-19 related full or partial closures can access the top-up to 90 per cent.”
• “Ensure new businesses started in 2020 can access all the major government support programs, including CEBA, CEWS and CERS.”
• “Deliver retroactive rent support to those firms whose landlords refused to participate in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) from April to September.”
• “Announce additional provincial supports for all firms subject to new closures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.