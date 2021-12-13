Quebec City is injecting up to $25 million into the Accelia Capital fund, which aims to finance 70% of companies owned by women or in which at least one woman holds a managerial position or is a shareholder with a minimum participation of 15% of the company's equity.
The funds make investments in innovative companies, mainly at the start-up stage, which develop or integrate new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and which are accelerating Québec's digital transformation.
The Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon made the announcement Monday, saying investing in Accelia Capital means “investing in female entrepreneurship and thus contributing to the place of women in all spheres of society. It is also encouraging a fund focused on new technologies.”
Several studies show that women receive much less in venture capital dollars than their male counterparts as they become more and more active in launching technology companies, says Accelia co-founder and associate director of capital Christine Beaubien. “It is also now accepted that more diversity in companies promotes better decisions and often better returns. It is this business opportunity that we wanted to seize by creating Accelia Capital: to generate good returns for our investors while creating a lasting effect in Quebec by supporting and accelerating female leadership in technology."
With a maximum life of twelve years, the Accelia Capital fund will have a minimum capitalization of $40 million and a maximum capitalization of $60 million, and several institutional and private partners are joining the Quebec government and confirming their intention to invest in the fund, including the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, National Bank, Teralys Capital for the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Fondaction.
