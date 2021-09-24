Eighteen patients and six employees at St. Mary's Hospital in Côte des Neiges have tested positive for COVID, up from 10 patients last weekend, regional health officials announced Friday.
According to media reports, no one can now visit the affected area of the hospital and efforts have been intensified to control infections.
In Quebec on Friday, in general, it was announced there were 701 new COVID cases and 50 more people admitted to hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.