Some voters in 15 municipalities will be able to cast their ballot online in 2025 as part of an Élections Québec pilot project to make voting more accessible.
EQ will test internet voting in some 15 municipalities with populations of 20,000 or more, with a wide range of profiles, spread across the various administrative regions of Quebec. The distribution of municipalities across the territory will provide an overview of the Internet voting experience in different regions. To take part in the project, a municipality must first confirm its interest by a municipal council resolution, applications are then analyzed to verify their eligibility and to ensure the diversity of the profiles of the selected municipalities.
“The introduction of internet voting would be aligned with various other measures designed to facilitate access to voting” says the EQ statement. “Our approach is intended to be cautious and gradual. As with any pilot project, this trial will be subject to an agreement between Élections Québec, the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation and the participating municipalities.”
Three confirmed cities thus far are Beloeil, Lévis, Magog, and more are coming, with Laval the first large city to signal its intent. A notice of proposal was unanimously adopted by Laval city council on July 11 in response to the invitation. Quebec’s third largest city had a turnout of 28% in 2021, and wants citizens to join the process, which it says will facilitate the democratic exercise for many, including voters with reduced mobility, who are sick or unable to travel to their polling station.
An Élections Québec study highlights various democratic, social and technical issues related to the introduction of this method of voting, which must be considered to preserve the integrity of elections and voter confidence says Chief Electoral Officer Pierre Reid. “If Quebec wishes to use Internet voting in the future, we will have to invest the necessary time and resources into it, proceeding step by step and with caution.”
The choice to use municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants is based on the need to have the territory divided into several electoral districts in order to target specific sectors and the presence of more than one political party and one opposition. Élections Québec will use an Internet voting platform designed by a specialized company and plans to launch a call for tenders next fall. Electors and other election stakeholders will be able to monitor the integrity of each step in the voting process says EQ, and confirm that effective verification mechanisms are in place.
The pilot project is based on four main guidelines: Centralized administration; additional option; six additional voting days; and a limited electorate. The terms and conditions for administering online voting will be determined by Élections Québec.
For more information visit https://www.electionsquebec.qc.ca/en/our-institution/research-projects-studies-and-surveys/internet-voting/#anchor2
