Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the suspension without pay of more than 200 unvaccinated health workers in Quebec who have also refused mandatory COVID-19 testing.
The provincial government initially announced it's intent to suspend all healthcare workers who were not adequately vaccinated against COVID-19. Instead, mandatory testing was put in place as the deadline for healthcare workers to be vaccinated was extended.
As 7500 healthcare workers are still refusing to be vaccinated, it was determined that mandatory testing is sufficient in the interim to avoid the collapse of the province’s health network.
At a press conference Monday, Dubé repeated that the provincial government still intends to continue applying rigorous measures to protect Quebec's population.
In its effort to protect the population, workers refusing to adhere to the mandatory precautionary measure to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the province's healthcare network will remain suspended without pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.