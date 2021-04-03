Rebekah
By Beryl Wajsman, Editor The Suburban

Some 1500 people marched from Cabot Square to Dorchester Square down St.Catherine St. in downtown Montreal on Saturday in memory of Rebekah Love Harry and against domestic violence. The 29-year old mother of one died in hospital last week after succumbing to injuries sustained in an alleged attack from her partner.She was the 7th woman in 7 weeks to have died from an incident of domestic violence. Since Rebekah’s death there has been an eighth in as many weeks. The marchers were led by Rebekah’s family. Loudspeakers broadcast the words “Remember Rebekah Love Harry! Say her name!” The march followed the Friday march of some 2000 from Lafontaine Park to Jeanne Mance Park organized by a coalition of women’s shelters demanding action against domestic violence and more resources from the government to handle the dramatic rise in the number of domestic violence cases. It is estimated that they have risen some 50% due to the lockdown and isolation measures imposed during the pandemic. Attorney Brigitte Garceau, President of the West Island Women’s Shelter which is the largest such facility in the Montreal area, told The Suburban that in a normal year 6,000 crisis calls are received. Since the containment measures began the calls have risen to over 10,000.

editor@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.