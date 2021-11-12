15-year-old girl not seen since Sunday

Laval Police Service are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home on Sunday. Émilie Allard could be found on the territory of Montreal, and her family fears for her safety. Allard is white and French-speaking, stands 5'3'' and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears braces.
Anyone who has information about Émilie Allard can communicate confidentially on the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL 211107-068.
