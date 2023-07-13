14-year-old Laval girl missing

Laval Police are seeking help locating a 14-year-old girl. Charlyze Châles left her home on the morning of July 9 but has not been seen since. Her family is concerned for her safety because she has reportedly made disturbing comments. She could be in Montreal. Châles speaks French; measures 5' tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has brown hair, pers eyes, and was wearing a lilac sweater, black jeans and khaki Beneker shoes.
Anyone with information about Charlyze Châles can confidentially contact the Info-Police Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL-230709-046.
