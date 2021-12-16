14-year-old boy missing since Dec. 11 found safe and sound

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 11°C. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 3°C. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 2:29 pm
The Montreal police say a 14-year-old boy, who had been last seen leaving his home in the Ahuntsic borough on the afternoon of Dec. 11, is now safe and at home.
joel@thesuburban.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.