Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week announced a $126 million investment for the National Research Council facility, located on Royalmount in Town of Mount Royal.
Trudeau was joined for the announcement by Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly and Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan.
According to the federal announcement, the investment will "help expand the facility to build out a lab that will produce up to two million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine per month by the middle of next year.
"This $126 million will be provided over two years to build the new facility, with the government then providing an additional $20 million per year to cover operating costs," the announcement also says.
"Through this critical investment from the Government of Canada, the National Research Council will be in a better position to help ensure our country can produce enough COVID-19 vaccines to those who need it,” stated Housefather, who represents the area where the facility is located. “I am thrilled this investment is being made in the Mount Royal riding as we continue to locally make our contributions to the health and security of Canadians. We are very lucky to have a major NRC office right here in TMR.”
During the press conference, Trudeau also announced "agreements in principle with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to procure millions of doses of experimental COVID-19 vaccines.... The government will continue to negotiate and sign other agreements with a number of leading pharmaceutical companies, to ensure the supply of potential vaccines in Canada."
