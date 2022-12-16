There’s a kinship between the holidays and a boost in crime says Montreal-based self-defense expert Nick Drossos. “Tragically, it also includes violence in one’s home and domestic abuse.”
Drossos says since the pandemic many have been in a safe bubble long enough to forget how critical it is always to exercise situational awareness. With merriment and gatherings in full swing, he composed his own 12 Days of Krav Maga Festive Safety Tips to empower you during the holiday.
“Of course, there will always be less than joyful aspects of the holidays, some we can control, and others we cannot. What I teach is to be prepared for both.”
On the 1st Day
Stay Alert: You may be basking in the pleasures of holiday gatherings, which means leaving home for office parties, dining out, visiting friends and family, and holiday shopping. Some events get rolling at night, so minimize any possible harm by exercising diligence. “Scanning your environment to know what is happening around you is the pinnacle of situational awareness. Although it’s easy to be distracted by the energy of the season, to-do lists, and finalizing work before vacation, stay focused – especially in crowds. ”The intent is to be receptive to anything that may appear or seem a little unusual or off-beat. “When you parade readiness, any discerning criminal will find a more vulnerable, unsuspecting target.”
On the 2nd Day
Walk Tall: Thieves or attackers desire the least resistance, so are gauging your vulnerability. While walking around town pay attention to your body language which plays a fundamental role in victimization. “Keeping your back straight, head up, and arms at your side lets a criminal know that you’re a force to be reckoned with.” Open body language indicates assertiveness, which is a powerful deterrent, so don’t cross your arms as you walk. “If your gaze is purposeful and steady it sends a compelling message that you’re not easily intimidated.” Since eye contact is the most dynamic method of communication, a split-second glance lets a potential attacker know that you observe his presence, making you a hard target.
On the 3rd Day
Know Who’s Knocking: There is plenty of activity and traffic around the neighbourhood during holidays. Visitors come and go, packages arriving, and door-to-door charities requesting donations. Be sure the person at your doorstep is who they say they are or keep the door closed. “Being cautious doesn’t make you a scrooge.”
On the 4th Day
Designate a Driver: Drinking and driving are perilous for everyone, so plan for a safe, responsible evening beforehand – with clarity. Consider a cab or public transit and ideally, designate a driver. Having a sober friend join you also ensures your well-being: “Walking the streets alone at night could prove fatal if you’ve been consuming alcohol. Not only will you lack the mindset to be on guard and observant, but rowdy or impetuous behaviour will make you an instant target.”
On the 5th Day
Go Where it’s Lit: Park your vehicle in a space with plenty of light and never in an isolated area. When walking around, try avoiding shortcuts, dark alleys, and quiet streets – sticking with a crowd in populous zones yields greater visibility and more options to seek a safe location if you sense a threat. Restaurants, theatres and stores along your path make for a brighter escape route.
On the 6th Day
Put Down the Smartphone: It’s common to talk, text, and enjoy music outdoors, but being on your smartphone shows that you’re inattentive and distracted, making you defenseless. “What’s more, you’re preventing your senses from detecting threats or danger, which means your brain is incapable of isolating anything suspect.”
On the 7th Day
Hide Your Purchases: Your car is a likely target for thieves if they observe gifts in your vehicle, so keep parcels out of sight. Taking time to store items in your trunk ensures there is nothing to entice a criminal to break in. It’s also smart to stash away tempting personal items such as sunglasses, briefcases, and loose money.
On the 8th Day
Avoid Carrying Cash: Using debit or credit cards to pay for purchases is prudent, as carrying cash could make you susceptible to thieves seeking fast money. However, if you carry cash, conceal it throughout your handbag and in various spots on your person. Only visit ATMs in well-lit locations and withdraw only what you need.
On the 9th Day
Invite Friends Along: Traveling in pairs or groups is always advantageous, and you’re less likely to be approached or accosted. While part of the festivities means glamming it up and looking swank, “if you bring out the bling, keep it subtle and use a little finesse.” When traveling in separate vehicles, arrive together and park near one another. “Criminals are more intrigued by lone wolves, so remember, the more the merrier.”
On the 10th Day
Be Parking Lot Ready: First ensure you have your keys in hand before approaching your vehicle to avoid arriving at your car and being distracted by searching for them. Checking inside and around your ride should already be second nature: parking lots are hot spots for carjackings, abductions, and other potential dangers.
On the 11th Day
Hold on Tight: Keep a secure grasp on your purse, wallet and parcels at all times when tackling your shopping list. Keep your wallet out of sight and reach by concealing it in your front pant pocket or inside your coat. If bringing a handbag, select a crossbody style with a secure strap. Don't overload your arms with packages.
On the 12th Day
Enjoy the magic of the Holiday Season! Being armed with self-defense knowledge is peace of mind. So whether partaking in holiday shopping, attending evening parties and home gatherings, or simply enjoying the city’s festive ambiance, these 12 Days of Krav Maga (Festive Safety Tips) are a must-have!
